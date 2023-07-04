Cleanup continues in Yorktown Heights after powerful storm

YORKTOWN, N.Y. -- Crews in the Westchester County town of Yorktown were working Tuesday to restore power and clean up downed trees, some tangled in power lines.

Police said there were hundreds of snapped and downed trees there after heavy rain, hail and wind there Monday night.

Around a dozen or so roads were closed at one point in Yorktown. By Tuesday afternoon, they were down to about to seven still closed.

"The trees were dancing like hula dancers," one person said.

"Hail is pounding, trees are falling. I'm like I don't know if I'm going to get out of here," said another.

"I would be willing to bet, dollars to donuts, that it was a tornado that hit, about a mile and a half to two mile swath, coming from west to east across Yorktown," Yorktown Superintendent of Highways David Paganelli said.

Police said despite all the damage, no one was seriously injured.

The National Weather Service would need to investigate and make the determination about whether it was a tornado or straight-line winds that came through.