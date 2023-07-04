Watch CBS News
Cleanup continues in Yorktown Heights after powerful storm

By Alice Gainer

/ CBS New York

YORKTOWN, N.Y. -- Crews in the Westchester County town of Yorktown were working Tuesday to restore power and clean up downed trees, some tangled in power lines

Police said there were hundreds of snapped and downed trees there after heavy rain, hail and wind there Monday night. 

Around a dozen or so roads were closed at one point in Yorktown. By Tuesday afternoon, they were down to about to seven still closed. 

"The trees were dancing like hula dancers," one person said. 

"Hail is pounding, trees are falling. I'm like I don't know if I'm going to get out of here," said another. 

"I would be willing to bet, dollars to donuts, that it was a tornado that hit, about a mile and a half to two mile swath, coming from west to east across Yorktown," Yorktown Superintendent of Highways David Paganelli said. 

Police said despite all the damage, no one was seriously injured. 

The National Weather Service would need to investigate and make the determination about whether it was a tornado or straight-line winds that came through.

Alice Gainer
alice-gainer.png

Alice Gainer joined CBS2 as a reporter and anchor in January 2013. She covers breaking, feature and general assignment stories.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 6:39 PM

