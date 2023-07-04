Fast-moving powerful storm takes down trees and power lines in Yorktown Heights

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y. -- Westchester County's northernmost town has quite a cleanup on its hands after a powerful storm struck the area on Monday evening.

Just after 5 p.m., there was hail and high winds, as well as thunderstorms. The storm brought down trees throughout Yorktown Heights and nearby Goldens Bridge, making several roads impassable.

CBS New York surveyed the scene on Baldwin Road close to the Taconic Parkway, where a tree was sitting on downed power lines.

Crews were seen working to restore power and the number of people in the dark decreased throughout the evening from 1,500 to around 300.

As CBS New York driving many of the winding streets here were total in darkness. Residents described what they experienced.

"I've never seen wind like that and the hail was coming, I thought it would put dents in my car. I've never seen a chair, actually it's a heavy, metal chair, flew from my front yard. That's how heavy the wind was," Yorktown Heights resident Praveen Vuppala said.

"Massive hail storm, probably the size of dimes when I was looking outside," resident Rudy Kogler added. "I just waited inside, and another 5-10 minutes after it started everything went dark."

About 30 miles west in the Orange County town of Chester, there was damage to the roof and inside of a school.

There was no immediate word of any injuries.

Also in Orange County, the town of Goshen declared a state of emergency and fireworks were cancelled.

Back in Yorktown Heights, one man said there was so much rain, his basement flooded for the first time in 12 years.

Officials were encouraging everyone to stay off the roads.