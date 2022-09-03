Clarkson Wilson arrested in fatal shooting of woman in East Village

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a woman in the East Village.

Clarkson Wilson, 44, is charged with murder.

Wilson is accused of shooting the 25-year-old woman in the head early Thursday morning while she was walking along East 14th Street, just blocks from Union Square.

Investigators say Wilson was a former boyfriend of the victim.

Sources say police have video showing Wilson waiting for the victim near her workplace and following her to the scene of the shooting.

The victim's name has not been released.