Citymeals On Wheels delivers Christmas cheer to older New Yorkers

Citymeals On Wheels delivers spirit and sustenance to homebound older New Yorkers

NEW YORK -- As we consider those without someone to celebrate alongside this season, Christmas cheer often includes charity.

Citymeals on Wheels delivered spirit and sustenance to older New Yorkers stuck at home on Wednesday.

Receiving a tasty treat from strangers with friendly faces

Volunteers came together to start Christmas morning by packing 14,000 delicious dishes.

"Our first delivery was on Christmas Day 43 years ago," noted Citymeals CEO Beth Shapiro, "and we are making sure that homebound older adults get food every day of the year, but the holidays are special."

While families gathered for their Christmas feasts, older New Yorkers received a tasty treat from strangers with friendly faces.

The nonprofit's clients depend on the balanced meals brought daily.

"Sometimes, I don't have food here, so I don't want to do cooking," one woman said after a volunteer brought her food. "That's more easy for me."

"They're bringing festive joy to their homes," explained senior volunteer director Vivienne O'Neill. "Many of them live alone, and the volunteer delivering the meals today is probably the only person they'll see."

CityMeals is giving out 325,000 meals this holiday season

Citymeals researchers last year found more than 60% of older locals are hungry each month, and 65% live on $15,000 or less annually.

Tallying 325,000 meals total for this holiday season, the organization relies largely on donations of food and time.

"That's what today is all about, being not forgotten," said volunteer Sanjay Srikonda.

The nation's Sugeon General has deemed social isolation its own pandemic. But after delivering Christmas cheer, volunteers depart clients' homes as newfound friends.

