City reveals new renderings of city-owned portion of the BQE

NEW YORK - The New York City Department of Transportation has released new design concepts for the city-owned portion of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway

The DOT says it is working on a long term solution for the BQE Central

Flickr/New York City Department of Transportation

They say the new designs reflect community feedback to improve public space and respect the historic Brooklyn Promenade. 

These new designs could undergo further changes as the DOT prepares for an environmental review. 

Flickr/New York City Department of Transportation

"Today brings us one step closer to building a BQE that serves all New Yorkers," said Mayor Eric Adams. "This administration is taking a bold approach, repairing a crumbling eyesore and delivering transformational open space to residents and visitors alike. While much work remains, these refined concepts mark another milestone to create a reimagined BQE Central. We look forward to continue working with all of our community partners to deliver on an ambitious vision that will serve New Yorkers for generations to come."

To see more of the renderings, CLICK HERE

First published on March 1, 2023 / 12:21 PM

