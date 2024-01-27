City Councilmember Yusef Salaam says he won't participate in NYPD ride-along after being stopped Friday night

NYC Council will meet next week to override mayor's veto of How Many Stops Act

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is continuing his effort to get some City Council members to support his veto of the controversial How Many Stops Act.

The measure is intended to increase police transparency by requiring NYPD officers to document any encounter they have for investigative purposes, including the apparent race, gender and age of the people they interact with.

The City Council passed the bill in December. Adams vetoed the bill, saying it would amount to "drowning officers in unnecessary paperwork, when they should be out on the street keeping us safe."

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams has moved to override the veto, and a council meeting on the bill has been set for Tuesday.

"Police transparency is a prerequisite to public safety because it fosters the community trust that is necessary to make our neighborhoods safer," Speaker Adams said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Adams has invited City Council members to participate in an NYPD ride-along Saturday, and now at least one councilmember says he will not be participating.

Newly-elected Councilmember Yusef Salaam said Saturday he won't participate after he was stopped while driving in Harlem Friday night.

Salaam said he was diving with his wife and family when he was pulled over.

"I introduced myself as Councilman Yusef Salaam, and subsequently asked the officer why I was pulled over. Instead of answering my question, the officer stated 'We're done here,' and proceeded to walk away," Salaam said. ""The fact that the officer did not provide a rationale for the stop, which would have only been legal at 'level 3' (with reasonable suspicion) or higher as required for vehicle stops, calls into question how the NYPD justifies its stops of New Yorkers and highlights the need for greater transparency to ensure they are constitutional. This experience only amplified the importance of transparency for all police investigative stops, because the lack of transparency allows racial profiling and unconstitutional stops of all types to occur and often go unreported."

