City Council holding hearing on Adams administration's handling of Canadian wildfire smoke

By Jessica Moore

/ CBS New York

City Council to investigate how Adams administration responded to June's air quality alert
NEW YORK -- How prepared are we for more days with poor air quality? 

Wednesday, the City Council is examining the city's response to last month's air quality crisis.

The Committee on Oversight and Investigations wants to know what plans the Adams administration has in place for air quality emergencies, and how effectively it warned New Yorkers about the dangers heading our way last month. 

As orange skies blanketed New York City in early June, many New Yorkers had no idea what was happening. Smoke from Canadian wildfires created dangerous conditions for people across the Tri-State Area. Outdoor events were canceled. People were once again wearing masks, and some wondered why they didn't know about it further in advance. 

In the weeks after the skies turned blue again, a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams defended the city's response, saying "while forecasting air quality is difficult to do and forecasts are available only 24 hours in advance, public messaging around potentially bad air quality began a week before the worst of the smoke."

Wednesday, the City Council probed how effective the city's advance planning and response was, and what can be done to improve that response next time. 

"For many people, it seemed like our local leaders and agency chiefs had little advice to offer and how to stay safe or aid to provide. We seemed behind the curve to some people," said Councilmember Gail Brewer.

"When the Yankee game happened the day before, we had reached air quality levels of 200. At that point it's dangerous for everyone, not just those with underlying conditions," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said. 

Williams said he is working with West Coast officials who regularly deal with wildfire-related air quality issues. 

The committee is hoping to learn response techniques that can be implemented here. 

Wednesday's hearing comes as the New York Department of Environmental Conservation issued another Air Quality Health Advisory, this time for ground-level ozone. 

