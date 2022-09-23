City Council hearing today on arsenic scare in drinking water at NYCHA's Jacob Riis Houses

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council will hold a public oversight hearing Friday to discuss the recent arsenic scare at NYCHA's Jacob Riis Houses.

Residents were told the water wasn't safe, but the city later found the test results were wrong.

City Council members say the residents deserve to know the truth about what happened in the days leading up to the scare.

"We thought these tests were not on point. But you know what? We have not done well with our residents and the community in speaking to issues about NYCHA," former NYCHA Chair & CEO Gregory Russ said during a packed community meeting earlier this month.

Russ, who was appointed in 2019 by former Mayor Bill de Blasio, stepped down from his position but will still remain chairman of NYCHA's board of directors.

Meanwhile, tenants still want to know what happened and how bad testing became the blame.

Earlier this month, test results revealed traces of arsenic. Residents were told not to drink or cook with the water.

Since then, the city says it received an explanation from the lab saying the initial test results were false.

Mayor Eric Adams evens showed up to the East Village housing complex trying to reassure residents by having a glass of tap water himself.

Still, lawyers for tenants announced a lawsuit over the drinking water scare, seeking damages for both illness or fear of illness and demanding on-site health testing.

As for the former CEO's replacement, the mayor is still searching nationwide.