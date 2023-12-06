City Council approves installation of noise cameras in select spots across the 5 boroughs

NEW YORK -- If you like to keep your hand on the horn when your driving, you could face big fines.

The City Council just approved a bill to install noise cameras across the five boroughs.

In the city that never sleeps, New Yorkers say it's the noise that is keeping them up at night.

"The construction noise," one person said.

"I wake up at 3 in the morning and it's like people honking," another said.

"Every day, every day, I'm surprised we haven't heard it right here," another said of the noise.

On Wednesday, the City Council voted to quiet the cacophony by approving a noise camera program targeting excessive honkers, modified mufflers, and loud motorcycles.

The bottom line is if your ride makes a sound over 85 decibels, cameras will capture your license plate and send you a ticket.

"I actually think it's a really good idea, the noise level. I've been living in this neighborhood for 59 years. The noise level has escalated unbelievably," Upper West Side resident Pamela Wood said.

A minimum of five cameras will be placed in each borough, their locations based on 311 complaints.

Fines will be hefty, starting at $800 and increasing to $2,500 for repeat offenders.

Drivers say between congestion pricing, 24-hour speed cameras, and now this, the city keeps hitting them with expenses.

"What New York City is saying to drivers is there is no room for your cars," Harlem resident Wanda Tucker said.

"I think the city should maybe focus on the mopeds and the mobile scooters and maybe start having them get licenses and use that to build revenue instead of continuous charging drivers fine and fees," added Sheila Fofana, also of Harlem.

The city's Department of Environmental Protection, which has been running a pilot program since 2022, supports the technology, writing, "Obnoxious noise from illegally modified cars and trucks is a top quality-of-life complaint for New Yorkers."

Officials say eight sound meters and cameras are currently in use, and so far the department has issued 218 violations for modified mufflers and 147 violations for excessive honking.

The city says the new noise cameras will be up and running no later than September of 2025.