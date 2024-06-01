Medical interns, residents union reaches tentative deal with NYC. Here's what it includes.

NEW YORK -- A health care worker union has reached a tentative deal with New York City to provide better pay for more than 2,000 essential workers.

The five-and-a-half-year contract agreement covers more than 2,300 medical interns and residents who work for NYC Health + Hospitals.

CIR-SEIU reaches tentative deal with city

The tentative agreement with the Committee of Interns and Residents Service Employees International Union (CIR-SEIU) retroactively starts on Dec. 16, 2021, and expires on June 15, 2027.

Wage increases total more than 16% over the term of the deal.

Beginning in December 2024, starting salary for residents will rise from $66,247 to $81,238 under the agreement.

The agreement also includes lump sum payments between $4,000-$6,000, an annual meal payment increase of $300 for residents, increased contributions to contractual funds, and an adjustment to the resident salary schedule, including a $4,000 adjustment to early salary steps to help address recruitment.

The mayor's office says as part of the agreement, there will be continued Labor-Management discussions regarding issues affecting residents' work and well-being.

In a statement, Mayor Eric Adams said in part, "Our hospital workers were on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, risking their lives to save ours. The least they deserve is a fair wage for their work."

The total cost of the agreement is $211 million, fully funded through the city's Labor Reserve.

Members of the CIR-SEIU still have to ratify the agreement.