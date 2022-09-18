East Harlem street renamed for late actress Cicely Tyson

NEW YORK -- More than a year after the death of actress Cicely Tyson, the East Harlem neighborhood where she grew up is honoring her with an everlasting tribute.

As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, it's a superstar name that stirs up feelings of deepest respect and inspiration, and now, it marks the street where she grew up.

East Harlem residents talked about the award-winning star of stage and screen who lived 96 years and represented the neighborhood with authenticity, power and grace.

"I want young people to understand when they walk on 101st Street and Lexington Avenue and they see Cicely Tyson ... that you also have to fight for your community," said Nina Saxon, co-founder of the Cicely Tyson Street Naming Committee.

Tyson was born in 1924, and her family lived at 178 East 101st St. in a five-story walk-up.

Reginald Austin Henry was honored to be back on the street where his aunt was raised. The nephew held a replica of the new street sign and asked everyone on the block to celebrate the moment with exuberance.

Thirteen of Tyson's relatives were at the dedication, including a 12-year-old great-great niece who said she hopes to be an actress one day.

"Starred in over 77 movies ... She was a model, she was a producer who celebrated her identity," said Debbie Quinones, another co-founder of the Cicely Tyson Street Naming Committee.

Again and again over the decades, she earned acclaim. Among her many unforgettable performances were "Sounder" on the big screen and on TV, "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman."

Tyson appeared on Broadway nine times. Her last show was a revival of "The Gin Game" with James Earl Jones at the John Golden Theatre in 2015.

Two years earlier, she earned a Tony Award for her performance in "The Trip to Bountiful."

"She just makes you want to be authentic and strong and rich and powerful in your soul," artist J. Moses Harper said at Saturday's street renaming ceremony.

Tyson died in January of last year.

Gayle King interviewed Tyson for CBS This Morning just days earlier to talk about Tyson's memoir. When asked about her legacy, Tyson said, "I done my best. That's all."

Now, Cicely Tyson Way tells everyone to follow suit and do their very best.