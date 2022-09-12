Broadway's Cort Theatre renamed to honor actor James Earl Jones

NEW YORK -- A Broadway theater is being renamed to honor actor James Earl Jones.

The Cort Theatre on West 48th Street, between Sixth and Seventh avenues, will be re-dedicated as the James Earl Jones Theatre in a ceremony Monday afternoon.

Jones has starred in 21 Broadway shows and won his second Tony Award in 1987 for "Fences." He took the stage at the Cort Theatre early in his career, back in 1958.

He's also known to "Star Wars" fans as the voice of Darth Vader.

Jones is 91 years old.

