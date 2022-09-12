Watch CBS News
Local News

Broadway's Cort Theatre renamed to honor actor James Earl Jones

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Broadway theater renamed in honor of actor James Earl Jones
Broadway theater renamed in honor of actor James Earl Jones 00:37

NEW YORK -- A Broadway theater is being renamed to honor actor James Earl Jones.

The Cort Theatre on West 48th Street, between Sixth and Seventh avenues, will be re-dedicated as the James Earl Jones Theatre in a ceremony Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: Broadway theater to be named after legendary James Earl Jones

Jones has starred in 21 Broadway shows and won his second Tony Award in 1987 for "Fences." He took the stage at the Cort Theatre early in his career, back in 1958.

He's also known to "Star Wars" fans as the voice of Darth Vader.

Jones is 91 years old.

Watch CBS2 News at 6 p.m. for more on this story.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 1:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.