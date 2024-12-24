Thousands expected for Christmas Eve mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City

NEW YORK — A holiday tradition continues Tuesday night as thousands are expected to attend Christmas Eve mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown.

A family Christmas Eve mass is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are not required for that mass.

The traditional midnight mass with Timothy Cardinal Dolan will be held at 12 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets are required for that mass.

St. Patrick's Cathedral will also have services all day Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve mass tradition dates back nearly 150 years

The tradition has been going on for nearly 150 years. It dates back to 1879, when the cathedral on Fifth Avenue first opened its doors.

Together, worshippers will pray, sing hymns and take in the true meaning of Christmas.

For many, this is what they wait for all year.

"It's beautiful, very beautiful. We're seeing it for the first time," one man said.

"Oh, it's so moving. It's just beautiful. I can't believe I'm here right now," one attendee said.

"This is awesome. We've been coming here for 50 years, and we come back every year," another attendee said.

"I believe every Catholic or every Christian should come here and have a look at it. God bless all of you," another man said.