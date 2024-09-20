Teen charged with murder in deadly Chinatown shooting of woman defending husband from robbery

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old is facing murder charges in the deadly shooting of a woman last week in Chinatown.

Police said 57-year-old Ying Zhu Liu tried to intervene as her husband was being robbed, and she was shot in the face.

The 16-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released because of his age, now faces several charges, including second-degree murder, robbery, burglary and criminal possession of a weapon.

Husband followed into Market Street home

Liu was shot and killed in front of her 61-year-old husband and their adult son back on Sept. 9 inside their building on Market Street, police sources said.

The husband told police two male suspects followed him into the building and rode the elevator with him to the eighth floor, where they tried to rob him in the hallway.

Sources said the son had buzzed his dad up and was waiting for him to get off the elevator. The son then tried to intervene, but he was pistol-whipped.

When the wife heard the commotion and came out of the apartment with a stick, the suspects shot her in the face.

It's still unclear why the husband was targeted, and the second person involved has not yet been arrested.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website.