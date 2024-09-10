Wife defending her husband killed in Chinatown shooting, police say

NEW YORK -- A woman was shot dead Monday night after police say she tried to intervene as her husband was being robbed at an apartment in Chinatown.

Video shows investigators going in and out of the building at 44 Market St. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Ying Zhu Liu. Her 61-year-old husband told police he was followed into the building by two men who rode the elevator with him to the eighth floor and then tried to rob him in the hallway.

According to sources, the son tried to intervene as the suspects attempted to rob his father

Police sources say the husband's adult son buzzed his dad up and was waiting for him to get off the elevator. The son then tried to intervene when the suspects attempted to rob his father, but was pistol whipped. When his wife heard the commotion and came out of the apartment with a stick, the suspects shot her in the face.

Neighbors were clearly rattled and recounted some of what they heard.

"I heard a fight, gunshot and then just called 911," John Lee said. "I didn't open the door. I was scared for my life, thought the best thing I could do was call police."

"I'm in shock. It's devastating. It's gruesome. You never think something like that would happen so close to you," one neighbor said.

That resident, who did not want to go on camera, added, "It sounded like some sort of commotion or panic, but not at one point did I think this would be possible."

"Everybody is shocked about this situation because we are a small community. We know each other by name. We help each other," a resident named Marco added. "I don't know exactly the dynamic of the situation, but I know the family. They're really good people and, again, we are really sorry for what happened."

NYPD describes the suspects

Police are looking for two suspects who were both wearing black ski masks. Sources one was wearing a red and black hooded jacket and dark pants with a white stripe and the other was wearing all black clothing with white sneakers.

Police said the suspects got away with the husband's phone. It's not yet clear if they knew the man and why he was targeted.

There are plenty of cameras outside the building and also on the floor where the shooting happened, which will help police in the investigation.

CBS News New York reached out to the building's managing agent to ask about that footage, but she said "No comment."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.