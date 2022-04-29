Watch CBS News

NYC halts plan to build controversial new homeless shelter on Madison Street in Chinatown

NEW YORK -- New York City now says it will not build a controversial homeless shelter in Chinatown

The city proposed a 49-bed shelter facility on Madison Street. 

However, community activists, residents and business leaders objected. They say there are already six shelters in the neighborhood, and this is one of four more being proposed

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeless Services told CBS2 the location required demolition and construction at substantial cost. 

"After reviewing planned shelter sites scheduled to open in Chinatown, we have decided to re-site this shelter capacity  to an area with fewer services and shelter for those experiencing unsheltered homelessness," their statement read. "Our goal is always to work with communities to understand their needs, equitably distribute shelters, and prioritize sites that can come online in a timely way to serve our most vulnerable New Yorkers."  

City officials now say they will look for another site.

