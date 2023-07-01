Watch CBS News

Police: 5-year-old girl injured in Bronx shooting

A 5-year-old girl was shot inside a car in the Bronx on Friday. It happened while people were gathering at a memorial for another shooting victim. CBS New York's Naveen Dhaliwal reports. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/44pVGPf
