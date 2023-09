7-year-old dies after falling from apartment window in Fort Lee: sources

FORT LEE, N.J. -- Sources tell CBS New York a 7-year-old boy died after falling from an upper floor window at a New Jersey apartment building Wednesday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at a building on Anderson Avenue in Fort Lee.

Investigators say the tragic death was an accident and no criminality is involved.