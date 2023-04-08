Cherry blossoms in full bloom at Branch Brook Park in Newark, New Jersey
NEWARK, N.J. -- It's cherry blossom season, and they're in full bloom right now at Essex County's Branch Brook Park.
The park in Newark has more than 5,200 cherry blossom trees in more than a dozen varieties.
The Essex County Cherry Blossom Festival is running through April 16, with different events each weekend.
RELATED STORY: Where to see cherry blossoms in bloom around Tri-State Area
If you plan on going to check them out, we're told full bloom lasts through April 20.
For more information on the festival, click here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.