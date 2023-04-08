Watch CBS News
Cherry blossoms in full bloom at Branch Brook Park in Newark, New Jersey

Where to explore cherry blossoms in our area
NEWARK, N.J. -- It's cherry blossom season, and they're in full bloom right now at Essex County's Branch Brook Park.

The park in Newark has more than 5,200 cherry blossom trees in more than a dozen varieties.

The Essex County Cherry Blossom Festival is running through April 16, with different events each weekend.

If you plan on going to check them out, we're told full bloom lasts through April 20.

For more information on the festival, click here.

