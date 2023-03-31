Where to see cherry blossoms in bloom around Tri-State Area

Where to explore cherry blossoms in our area

NEW YORK -- Spring is here and we're beginning to see some beautiful blooms around the Tri-State Area, including cherry blossom trees.

The pink and white blossoms are a symbol of the new season, but they are short lived.

Once they bloom, the petals typically only last a few weeks. So you have to act fast if you want to see them.

Time Out New York Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan stopped by with her guide of the best places to see the cherry blossoms in our area.

