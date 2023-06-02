Charles Foehner faces weapons charges after fatally shooting alleged mugger in Queens

Man charged with weapons possession in fatal shooting in Queens

NEW YORK - The retired doorman who police said shot and killed a man in Queens is due back in court Friday to face weapons charges.

Charles Foehner, 65, first appeared in court Thursday night. His arraignment was initially rescheduled after the judge recused herself from the case.

Prosecutors said a search of his home turned up 20 unregistered weapons, including an AK-47, and high-powered ammunition.

According to police, Foehner told them he shot the 32-year-old man on Wednesday at 82nd Avenue and Queens Boulevard in Kew Gardens after the man tried to rob him.

"My office is charging Charles Foehner with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon. These are the charges factually supported by the evidence," Queens DA Melinda Katz said.