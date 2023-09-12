Chancellor David Banks says budget cuts to pay for asylum seekers crisis could impact every school

NEW YORK -- The school year in the city just started but already there is grim news for parents. Budget cuts ordered by Mayor Eric Adams to pay for asylum seekers could affect every school and every program.

The news came as the Biden administration and New York officials argued about what exactly the feds are doing to help.

The White House staged an unusual background briefing for New York reporters on Tuesday to try and make the case it is a full-fledged member of Team New York in dealing with the asylum seeker crisis. But that didn't stop Schools Chancellor David Banks from warning that without a huge infusion of cash, school budgets are in for a painful haircut.

"Tough times are here," Banks said.

Banks was talking about the cold, hard reality facing his agency as it attempts to come up with budget cuts of 5% by November and up to 15% during the course of the school year to help the city pay for the migrant crisis.

One-third of the city's budget -- $37 million -- goes to schools, so the first-round cut of 5% could be nearly $2 billion.

"It's going to probably affect every aspect of what we do. I can't imagine any program that's not going to be affected by cuts of this size. Everything is on the table," Banks said.

The chancellor complained that the Biden administration has not done enough to help the city, even as senior White House officials held a background briefing to outline the steps being taken to help New York, which include:



$140 million in aid

Use of a hanger at John F. Kennedy International Airport for a shelter

An almost-signed agreement for a shelter at Floyd Bennett Field

Housing vouchers for homeless New Yorkers to get apartments, freeing up shelter space for migrants

A 50-person team to help migrants apply for asylum and work permits

The feds also insisted there was what they called a "critical mass" of people in New York City that they feel would be eligible to get work permits immediately after filing their paperwork. That group includes people fleeing persecution in Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. It does not include asylum seekers who came to the United States through the Southern border.

Gov. Kathy Hochul questioned exactly how many people in New York City would be included in the so called "critical mass."

"I don't know what a critical mass is. I don't think it's a high number. A lot of these individuals are children. They wouldn't be eligible to work anyhow. Families, there are probably some," Hochul said.

The governor said she's going to try to "identify them in shelters, say you're already eligible, go work. Here's some jobs, 460,000 jobs, available in the state of New York."

A new poll shows New Yorkers support efforts to assist migrants and want officials to continue to live by the inscription on the Statue of Liberty.