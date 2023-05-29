Watch CBS News
Chain reaction-crash that left 15 hurt in East New York remains under investigation

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- An MTA bus crash that left more than a dozen people hurt remains under investigation Monday.

Police say 15 people were injured, one critically, in the chain-reaction crash in East New York, Brooklyn.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a Chevy Impala rear-ended a minivan, causing it to hit an SUV. 

Police sources say the Impala was trying to drive off when it hit a B15 bus.

All of the injuries were minor, except for a woman in the Impala, who was listed in critical condition. 

The driver of the Impala was taken into custody at the scene. 

First published on May 29, 2023 / 1:21 PM

