Chain reaction-crash that left 15 hurt in East New York remains under investigation

New details about what led up to MTA bus crash

New details about what led up to MTA bus crash

New details about what led up to MTA bus crash

NEW YORK -- An MTA bus crash that left more than a dozen people hurt remains under investigation Monday.

Police say 15 people were injured, one critically, in the chain-reaction crash in East New York, Brooklyn.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a Chevy Impala rear-ended a minivan, causing it to hit an SUV.

Police sources say the Impala was trying to drive off when it hit a B15 bus.

All of the injuries were minor, except for a woman in the Impala, who was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Impala was taken into custody at the scene.