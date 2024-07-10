Suspect charged with murder in death of woman found wrapped in sleeping bag on Kips Bay street

NEW YORK -- The suspect accused of concealing the body of a woman found dead in New York City's Kips Bay neighborhood has now been charged with murder.

Chad Irish, 55, is accused of killing 31-year-old Yazmeen Williams, who was found dead Friday. Her body was wrapped in a sleeping bag and placed inside a trash bag left on 27th Street between Second and Third avenues. Police say Williams had been shot in the head.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.

Irish was taken into custody Monday afternoon and initially charged with concealment of a human corpse. Surveillance video allegedly shows Irish in a motorized wheelchair dragging what appears to be the same trash bag Williams' body was found inside down the street.

Neighbors told CBS New York Williams had been staying with Irish before she went missing.

Irish was also charged with weapons possession and menacing after he allegedly threatened a neighbor with a gun during an argument.

Police sources tell CBS New York Irish has nearly two dozen prior arrests, mostly related to drug possession. According to sources, Irish went to prison twice for robbery and assault in the Bronx and was out on parole at the time of his arrest.

Williams was an aspiring lawyer who had been set to start a new job with the city's Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Loved ones described her as energetic and a caring sibling to her twin brother and younger sister.