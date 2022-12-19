Central Park's new Gate of the Exonerated honors those wrongfully convicted of crimes

Gate of the Exonerated set to be unveiled today

NEW YORK -- The Gate of the Exonerated is set to be unveiled Monday in Central Park.

New York City's Public Design Commission says the newly named entrance to the park honors all those who have been wrongfully convicted of crimes.

It was inspired by the acquittal of the Exonerated Five, formerly known as the Central Park Five.

"This gate isn't just about the Exonerated Five. It's about all of us," one of the men, Raymond Santana, told CBS2 last week. "It's about all of us who have been done wrong by the system, all of us who have been run over by the spiked wheels of justice."

The entrance is located on 110th Street, between Malcolm X Boulevard and Fifth Avenue. It's the park's first named entrance since 1862.

The unveiling will include remarks from the Exonerated 5 and elected officials, as well as performances.