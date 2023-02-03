Eurasian eagle owl missing from Central Park Zoo found in Central Park

NEW YORK -- An owl that went missing from the Central Park Zoo is now on the loose in Manhattan.

The zoo said the Eurasian eagle owl was reported missing from its exhibit at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The exhibit appeared to be vandalized and had its mesh cut.

The owl was later spotted on the sidewalk along Fifth Avenue, but flew off.

Well, that was a hoot 🦉

We tried to help this lil wise guy, but he had enough of his growing audience & flew off. @NYCParks Rangers, be on the lookout — he was last seen flying south on 5th Avenue. @BirdCentralPark https://t.co/0kolDDBSY1 pic.twitter.com/AO9F7KSGcr — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) February 3, 2023

It was located Friday morning in Central Park, where officials are now trying to recover the bird.

"Our focus and effort at this time is on the safe recovery of the owl," the zoo said in a statement.

