Yelp users name Central Park the country's top spot for leaf peeping

NEW YORK -- Fall colors are at their peak right now in New York City, and Yelp users have ranked the Central Park Conservancy number one in the nation for leaf-peeping.

It's finally feeling dry and mild outside on a weekend for the first time since Labor Day, and what better place to enjoy the lovely weather than the country's top spot for fall foliage?

Central Park was packed Saturday with leaf peepers hoping to capture the scene on canvas and on camera.

Mariya Grishin describes the vibe as abundant.

"After seven rainy weekends, we finally got perfect weather," she said.

Many made moves to the park to get active on Marathon weekend.

"Everyone is doing their thing, having a lot of fun, families, animals, sports. It's pretty cool," Victor Alvarino said.

Falling acorns offer a feast for squirrels filling up in the final few weeks of fall.

According to I Love New York's interactive foliage map, most of the state has passed its peak, but the lower elevation of Manhattan and Long Island have allowed leaves to hang on longer.

Friends Camryn Carter and April Tsai found the perfect blend of colors to coordinate a fall photo.

"We've been searching for trees all along Central Park that were really pretty," Carter said.

"We actually started from the end of Central Park, and we just kept walking until we could see a tree, and then somehow we found this one and I feel like we got really lucky," Tsai said.

Newly engaged couple Gary and Catherine took the opportunity to take some special snapshots right after he popped the question.

"We're just happy it's not raining for a Saturday for once. It's been raining so many weeks in a row. We're very lucky. Even if it's cloudy, we'll take it," Gary said.

The foliage framing eternal love in a fleeting moment.

Two other spots in the state made the top 10 list -- Bear Mountain State Park at number eight, followed by Hudson State Historic Park in Poughkeepsie.