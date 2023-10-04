Tri-State Area foliage forecast: Will excessive rainfall put a damper on fall fun?

CBS New York talks to experts about our fall foliage forecast

NEW YORK -- Will the excessive rainfall of late put a damper on fall fun?

CBS New York's Vanessa Murdock spoke with experts to find out what effect it's having on pumpkins, apples and our foliage forecast.

Summer-like sizzle Wednesday did not stop the fall vibes from flowing at Demarest Farms and Orchard in Hillsdale, New Jersey.

For 4-year-old Leandro, nothing could be better than feeding the goats. Mom Massiel Medina says she loves "everything that's here. We absolutely love apple picking. We absolutely love apple cider doughnuts."

Those doughnuts are made fresh daily, a fan favorite, as is the fresh pressed cider.

The true star of this show, though: the apples plucked fresh from the orchard by co-owner Jason DeGise's hand or yours. There are still plenty for the picking; the season is only half over.

We asked DeGise if the epic rainfall impacted his biggest seller.

"You'll see the apples have a nice size. The rain in some cases can be bad. In this case, it's good," he said.

DeGise says lot of rain followed by tremendous heat fosters fungus growth. This season, there was no heat, only rain.

"It helps swell the apples at their last couple weeks growing and maturing," he said.

It's turns out the rain is good for the pumpkin crop, too.

"The pumpkins have very large stems this year and big bursting flesh on them," DeGise said.

They do also have smaller pumpkins for children to pick.

Pumpkins and apples are perfect for the picking this season, but what about our fall foliage display? We asked Todd Forrest with New York Botanical Garden for his take.

"I think the most spectacular fall color anywhere in our region will be in New York City in a few weeks," he said.

Forrest says fall color depends on two things: the weather all summer, and the weather right now.

"Because the weather that we had all summer included relentless and endless rain, our plants are going into the falljust cued to have the most amazing fall you could ever imagine," he said.

The weather now must cooperate.

"What we should all be hoping for is bright, sunny days, like today, and clear, cold, but not freezing, nights," Forrest said.

Under those conditions, leaves' true colors start to slowly reveal themselves.

Forrest says in the Tri-State Area, we watch leaves change from late September through early December, but for much of the region, peak color arrives late October into early November. And, if all goes perfectly, this leaf-peeping season should be eye-popping.'

This weekend marks the busiest apple picking weekend of the season. If you have your heart set on going, be sure to make reservations.