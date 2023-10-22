Hundreds of drones light up the sky above Central Park

NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 drones took to the sky above Central Park on Saturday for a first-of-its-kind show.

The Dutch studio Drift flew the drones over the lake as large crowds gathered below to watch the performance.

City Councilmember Gale Brewer asked for the show to be postponed because of its potential impact on fall bird migration patterns.

Drift said it consulted with wildlife groups and City Hall to limit any possible dangers.