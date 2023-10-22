Watch CBS News
Hundreds of drones light up the sky above Central Park

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Drone show set for Central Park sparks concerns about migrating birds
Drone show set for Central Park sparks concerns about migrating birds 00:41

NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 drones took to the sky above Central Park on Saturday for a first-of-its-kind show.

The Dutch studio Drift flew the drones over the lake as large crowds gathered below to watch the performance.

City Councilmember Gale Brewer asked for the show to be postponed because of its potential impact on fall bird migration patterns.

Drift said it consulted with wildlife groups and City Hall to limit any possible dangers.

