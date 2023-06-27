Central Harlem City Council seat to be decided by few voters

Votes of the few to determine primary winner in hotly contested District 9 in Harlem

NEW YORK -- One of the most watched races this cycle is for Harlem's District 9 City Council seat.

Tuesday may have been a primary, but it will essentially determine who leads central Harlem for the next two years, and the voices of the few are making a big decision for everyone.

No lines made voting easy. Harlem precincts expected a light load despite the tight race. The seat is wide open after incumbent Kristin Richardson Jordan withdrew from re-election, leaving voters to decide among another political newcomer, Yusef Salaam, and two state Assembly members, Inez Dickens and Al Taylor.

"They are very concerned about what's going on in the community and knowing the needs of the people," voter George Thompson said of all three candidates.

The candidates' campaigns camped out across the district, with former Manhattan Borough President C. Virginia Fields supporting Salaam outside her own polling place, where some shared a similar sentiment, believing in his personal fight against failures in the criminal justice system.

"The new cats come into office, may not do what we expect them to do, but at the same time, you've got to give them a chance," said Salaam voter Joel Sanders.

"Affordable housing and criminal justice, I felt like Yusef had the best platform and the most plans set out, so I was voting for him," added Harrow Sansom.

Taylor aligned himself with Salaam in the rank-choice election. Together, they hope to defeat Dickens, who held the District 9 position for the two-term limit before being elected to join the Assembly in Albany.

"They're all good, so whoever we do get in the end is going to really do, I believe, the best for our area and for the city," said voter Aleta Hernandez.

Polls are open until 9 p.m.

