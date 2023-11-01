Celebrities running in the 2023 NYC Marathon on Sunday

Around 50,000 people will run in the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon this Sunday, Nov. 5 — and among the runners taking to the streets of NYC will be a number of celebrities. Famous people from TV shows, movies, music and sports will be running the 26.2 mile course, with celebs like MTV's Nev Schulmann and former Stanley Cup champion Zdneo Chára participating.

Not only is Marathon Sunday in New York a special celebration of athletic achievement, but it is also a celebration of the millions of dollars raised for charities all over the world. In 2022, New York Road Runners, which organizes the race, reported that runners raised $52.3 million for their official charity partners in the 2021 marathon and the 2022 half-marathon.

Leading up to last year's New York City Marathon, actor Ashton Kutcher raised over $1 million for his charity, Thorn, which helps fight child sex abuse, according to People magazine.

New York Road Runners lists several notable figures planning to take part in this year's race. Spectators can even track their favorite stars via the TCS New York City Marathon app. Here are some names to look out for:

Patina Miller

Patina Miller, 38, will be running the NYC Marathon for the second consecutive year. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Tony and Grammy Award winning singer Patina Miller is not only running the race, she will also be performing the national anthem at the starting line in Staten Island. She will be running to support Komera, an organization that works to encourage success in the lives of young women in Rwanda through education, health and community.

Luke Macfarlane

Macfarlane is known for his roles in the shows "Brothers & Sisters" and "Killjoys" as well as a number of Hallmark Channel movies. LEON BENNETT / Getty Images

Luke Macfarlane, known for his roles in "Brothers & Sisters" and several Hallmark Channel movies, will be running the NYC Marathon for the first time. He will run alongside family members on behalf of Beyond Type 1, which supports diabetes research.

Matt James

Matt James will be running the race for the second consecutive year. Roy Rochlin/New York Road Runners via Getty Images

Matt James, the star of season 25 of "The Bachelor," will be running the race for the second consecutive year. James, an avid runner, played football at Wake Forest University. He finished last year's race in 3:46:45.

Zdeno Chara

Zdeno Chara, 46, played 24 seasons in the National Hockey League. Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Road running always attracts athletes from other sports, and for Zdeno Chára, the New York City Marathon is the second of six major marathons he hopes to run, according to Runners World. Chára played 24 seasons in the NHL, and won the 2011 Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins. He ran the Boston Marathon earlier this year in 3:38:23. At 6'9", he'll be easy to pick out of a crowd.

Nev Schulman

Nev Schulman, host and producer of MTV's Catfish, will be competing in his seventh New York City Marathon. Elsa/ Getty Images

Nev Schulman, host and producer of MTV's "Catfish," will be competing in his seventh New York City Marathon. For the first time, he will participate as a guide runner for a visually impaired athlete running with Achilles International, an organization that encourages athletes with disabilities to participate in sports.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach out for a run on June 2, 2021 in New York City. MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who co-hosted the third hour of "Good Morning America" until they were sidelined over tabloid reports about their relationship, are running the New York City Marathon together this year. Robach finished in 4:25:30 last year. The pair just announced plans to co-host a new podcast, "Amy & T.J."

More notable names

Other runners with a claim to fame include popular YouTubers Cody Ko and Casey Neistat, who have both completed marathons before. Samantha Judge and Emily Rizzo, wives of New York Yankees stars Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, will also be running the race.