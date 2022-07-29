Caught on camera: Gun fight erupts on streets of Astoria

Gun fight caught on camera in Astoria street

NEW YORK -- A gun fight in Queens was caught on camera.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday on First Street in Astoria.

Police say an argument between three people turned violent.

In the video, you can see two of the three men firing at each other.

One man was hit in the stomach. His condition is not known.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.