Police: Suspects turn themselves in after fleeing crash that killed Cathy Garcia outside Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK -- Police say three suspects who fled the scene of a deadly crash Thursday outside Yankee Stadium turned themselves in Friday and are facing charges.

Police said the suspects ran a red light and slammed into an SUV, driven by 69-year-old Cathy Garcia, near River Avenue and 161st Street in the Bronx, CBS2's Dave Carlin reported.

Police found about a dozen believed-to-be stolen catalytic converters in the suspects' car.

Garcia was alone in her vehicle and heading to work, where she handled applicant investigations for the Department of Correction.

"We are heartbroken to learn that a member of our DOC family was tragically taken from us Thursday while on her way to work. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Garcia's loved ones as we mourn the loss of our colleague," DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement.

"She worked for the Department of Corrections as an intake officer in the medical department," said Jamel Wright, Garcia's son-in-law.

Wright spoke with reporters outside her home just three blocks from the crash scene.

"The leader of our family is killed in a horrific car accident and then the people ran off," he said.

"To have it happen to someone so close is hard," said neighbor Estrela Uribe.

What's left of Garcia's vehicle was taken to the 44th Precinct, where the three suspects turned themselves in.

Friday morning, police had the man they said was the hit-and-run driver in custody. They identified him as 24-year-old Carlos Hernandez, who faces charges of reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and criminal possession of stolen property.

The other suspects are 21-year-old Edwin Amparo and 28-year-old Atahualda Rodriguez, who are charged with criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglar tools that police said were used to pull catalytic converters from cars.

Police said that type of theft has a thriving black market.

According to police, catalytic converter thefts in New York City rose to 5,548 so far in 2022, compared to 1,105 in 2021.