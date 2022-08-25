Woman killed outside Yankee Stadium when driver of possibly stolen BMW ran red light, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- A woman from the Bronx was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday outside Yankee Stadium and police are searching for the suspects who may have been in a stolen car, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.

According to police, the driver who caused the crash and at least one passenger abandoned the 2022 BMW and ran from the scene.

The crash happened at around 5 a.m. Witnesses ran over the help.

"Terrible boom, it was like a tremendous noise," said Nelson Arroyo, who was getting breakfast when he heard the crash. "I came right after, they were taking the people to the hospital."

Police said 69-year-old Cathy Garcia was driving an SUV south on River Avenue when it was T-boned by a BMW going west on 161st Street. The BMW driver ran a red light, police said.

"This is terrible. If it was my family, I would be crying all day," one person said.

"My deepest condolences go out to this person, the woman that died. It's horrific to know anyone would suffer such a loss like this," said Bronx-resident Harford Carr.

The BMW driver was speeding, according to investigators. The driver and at least one passenger survived the crash, got out of the car and took off on foot.

"Speeding, they hit, then walk away," another resident said.

"I just don't get it, man. Why speed?" said another.

Investigators said they found at least a dozen catalytic converters in the back of the BMW. Catalytic converters are a frequent target of thieves because they contain precious metals worth more than gold.

"We has to spend $900 to put it back," said a woman who had a catalytic converter stolen in July. "It's really bad. They shouldn't be stealing parts from the other cars. They should go to jail for this because they killed a woman."

The NYPD has been combing through surveillance video from cameras at Yankee Stadium and businesses in the area.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.