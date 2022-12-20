Watch CBS News
Cars line up for more than a mile for holiday meals at Meadowlands YMCA

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A food distribution in New Jersey has hit a major milestone just in time for the holidays. 

Eight million pounds of food have been donated to the Meadowlands YMCA since the start of the pandemic. 

Chopper 2 was over their latest distribution Tuesday, where dozens of cars lined up along Murry Hill Parkway in East Rutherford. Volunteers said the line was more than a mile and a half long. 

The Y handed out meal kits and 200 turkeys to the first 200 cars. 

"That's going to make a big difference. Table-to-Table and Community Food Bank, who are supplying produce boxes and other goodies, families will now have some true good meals for the coming holiday," Meadowlands Area YMCA President and CEO David Kisselback said. 

The Y says the need isn't going away any time soon, and they will continue to take donations any time of year.  

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

December 20, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

