11 hospitalized in carbon monoxide leak at Newark apartments

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEWARK, N.J. -- Eleven people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a carbon monoxide incident in Newark

Police were called to an apartment building on Evergreen Lane at around 5:40 a.m. after two people reportedly passed out. 

Other unconscious people were found inside the building.

Firefighters said carbon monoxide was leaking from a furnace, which was eventually shut off. 

The 11 residents taken to the hospital reported having shortness of breath and feeling lightheaded. 

