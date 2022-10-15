11 hospitalized in carbon monoxide leak at Newark apartments

NEWARK, N.J. -- Eleven people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a carbon monoxide incident in Newark.

Police were called to an apartment building on Evergreen Lane at around 5:40 a.m. after two people reportedly passed out.

Other unconscious people were found inside the building.

Firefighters said carbon monoxide was leaking from a furnace, which was eventually shut off.

The 11 residents taken to the hospital reported having shortness of breath and feeling lightheaded.