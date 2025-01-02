Canceling your gym membership in New York will get a lot easier this year thanks to a new law

NEW YORK — Canceling your gym membership is about to get easier in New York thanks to a new law requiring the process to be simplified.

Under the law, processing and refunds must happen within 10 business days of the gym or health club receiving a notice of the cancellation, with no penalty within the first three days of the contract being signed.

It goes into effect on Feb. 1.

In a statement, Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz said, "The signing of my bill A.4667B into law by Governor Hochul marks a major step forward in modernizing health club contract practices in New York. By expanding cancellation methods to include internet options and shortening refund timelines for the health club to pay back customers, we empower consumers with the tools they need to avoid unnecessary financial burdens. This legislation concerns fairness, accessibility, and bringing cancellation options into the 21st century. I'm proud to see New York leading the way in consumer protection."

New law gets positive reactions from gym owners, members

Some New Yorkers say they've had to jump through hoops to get their gym memberships canceled.

"I remember I had to write a letter explaining why the gym membership wasn't of use for me anymore ... but I had to keep track of it to make sure they got this letter," Allerton resident Stephanie Sencion said.

Butch Nieves, who owns gyms in the Bronx and Westchester County, thinks the new law is good for the industry.

"I don't want you to join and not show up. I don't want that," he said. "You won't get the results, and you're not going to refer me, so what good is that? ... It's about time that most big gyms, and small, are held accountable for their actions."

In the long run, he says, everyone wins; when consumers feel more confident about their gym memberships, maybe they'll work out more for better health.