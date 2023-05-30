Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Cameron Crowe, Tom Kitt talk about turning "Almost Famous" into Tony-nominated musical

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Tony Awards: Meet the nominees, Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe
Tony Awards: Meet the nominees, Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe 01:36

NEW YORK -- Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe are Tony Award-nominated for Best Original Score for Broadway's "Almost Famous." 

The musical was based on Crowe's Oscar-winning movie from 2000. The story is a somewhat personal portrait of Crowe's real life as a teenage music journalist who hits the road with a rock band. 

Both nominees talked to CBS2 about their Tony nominations and what it meant to adapt the movie to a musical.

Watch the Tony Awards on CBS2 at 7 p.m. on June 11.      

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 10:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.