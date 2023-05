Tony Awards: Meet the nominees, Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe are Tony-nominated for Best Original Score for Broadway's "Almost Famous." The musical was based on Crowe's Oscar-winning movie from 2000. The story is a somewhat personal portrait of Crowe's real life as a teenage music journalist who hits the road with a rock band. Both nominees talked to CBS2 about their Tony nominations and what it meant to adapt the movie to a musical.