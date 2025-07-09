Cam Schlittler, son of Massachusetts police chief, set to make MLB debut with New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler, the son of a Massachusetts police chief who played his college baseball in Boston, will make his Major League Baseball debut on Wednesday as starting pitcher for the New York Yankees.

Schlittler, a lanky right-handed pitcher who appeared in 31 games over three seasons at Northeastern University, was drafted by the Yankees in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He has a 2-1 record and a 3.80 ERA in five starts since being promoted to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Triple-A team of the Yankees on June 3.

Schlittler grew up in Walpole, Massachusetts. He is the son of Needham Police Chief John Schlitter.

"What an incredible accomplishment and a moment the entire Schlittler family will remember for the rest of their lives. This is a proud time for our whole community, something we can all be proud of," the Needham Police Department posted on social media. "From the baseball fields of Walpole, to the bright lights of Yankee Stadium, your hard work and dedication have paid off. We can't wait to watch what the future holds. The Needham Police family is cheering you on every step of the way."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke about Schlittler ahead of his debut.

"He's been really good,'' Boone said, via the New York Post. "He's exciting. He got some really good opportunities in spring training. We got to see him a lot … [and] he really impressed. He's come on fast and done a good job and certainly put himself in the mix."

Schlittler's debut will come at 7:05 p.m. on the mound at Yankee Stadium as New York takes on the Seattle Mariners.