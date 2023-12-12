Businesses in part of Paterson, N.J. shut down as part of global strike for Gaza

PATERSON, N.J. -- Business owners in one New Jersey city shut down Monday as part of a global strike in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

The usually-bustling stretch of Palestine Way in Paterson was eerily quiet for the first day of a work week. Storefronts sat darkened and restaurants were empty.

Not all, but most business owners were taking part in a "global strike for Gaza," closing for the day to show solidarity.

While the shops were quiet, protesters were not.

Raed Odeh owns a hair salon in South Paterson. He also runs the local business association and serves as deputy mayor. He said the strike is about more than solidarity.

"And also to send the message to all our politicians that our community demands a cease-fire and to allow the humanitarian aid to enter Gaza as soon as possible," Odeh said.

Business owners told CBS New York their hope is the decreased tax revenue from staying closed will convince leaders in Washington to push for peace, instead of funding war.

"We take pride in our culture and community, and we definitely pull together to be heard as one voice," Tarek Alnatur said.

"We would love to see a truce, and we'd love to see a peaceful resolution," Jim Nouri said.

Little Palestine in Paterson is home to one of the largest communities of Palestinians outside the Middle East. Many are wondering how long Gaza will exist.

"We just want to see that it stops. We would love to save the pieces that's left. There's enough damage done," Nouri said.

The restaurants, bakeries, and hair salons in the neighborhood were expected to reopen by Tuesday, but the concern for loved ones in Gaza will remain.