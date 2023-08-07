At least 3 dead in bus crash on Pennsylvania interstate, authorities say

At least 3 dead in charter bus crash on I-81 near Harrisburg At least 3 dead in charter bus crash on I-81 near Harrisburg 00:32

At least three passengers were killed in a collision late Sunday night between a charter bus and a vehicle on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County in southeast Pennsylvania, near Harrisburg, state police said, adding that "multiple" others sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical. The three victims were declared dead at the scene, CBS News Philadelphia reported.

According to police, the bus was carrying 45-50 passengers when it struck an embankment, struck the rear end of a car, flipped on its side and came to rest on the right berm.

There was a heavy downpour at the time of the crash, police said.

Charter bus on side of I-81 in Dauphin County, Pa. after deadly collision with passenger vehicle very late on August 6, 2023. Pennsylvania State Police

The injured from both the bus and other vehicle were brought to Hershey Medical Center, police said. The injuries to those in the other vehicle were thought to be moderate.

CBS News Philadelphia says the bus had departed from New York but there was no early word on where it was heading.

It wasn't clear which bus company was involved.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania was providing food, drinks and cots at the Chambers Hill Fire Department for passengers being discharged from the hospital, the station noted.

Dauphin County is home to the state capital, Harrisburg, and Hershey Park.

–Patrick Torphy contributed reporting.