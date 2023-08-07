Watch CBS News
At least 3 killed in charter bus crash near Harrisburg

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

Deadly charter bus crash near Harrisburg, PA
Deadly charter bus crash near Harrisburg, PA 00:29

HARRISBURG, PA. (CBS) -- At least three people were killed in a charter bus crashed just outside of Harrisburg overnight Sunday.

The bus flipped over on I-81 in Lower Paxton Township just before midnight after crashing into a car, Pennsylvania State troopers said.

Multiple people were also rushed to a hospital in Hershey for treatment.

The extent of those injuries are not known.

The bus had departed from New York, but there is no work on where the bus was heading. There were about 50 people on board the bus at the time of the crash.

Southbound I-81 is now reopened right at Blue Ridge Avenue. 

