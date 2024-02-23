Burglars steal $225,000 worth of luxury handbags, watches from SoHo store, police say

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a pair of suspects they say broke into a store in SoHo and made off with $225,000 in merchandise.

The burglary happened around 11 p.m. on Feb. 12 inside the store on West Broadway near Spring Street in Manhattan.

Police said the suspects broke in through a basement door and shattered multiple display cases to steal luxury handbags and watches.

The suspects were caught on video entering the subway and were last seen near Fresh Pond and 60th roads in Queens.

This incident took place a week before another group of brazen thieves held up a Gucci store at gunpoint in Manhattan, stealing $58,000 worth of luxury goods.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.