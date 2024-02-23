Watch CBS News
Crime

Burglars steal $225,000 worth of luxury handbags, watches from SoHo store, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police: Suspects wanted for stealing from SoHo luxury store
Police: Suspects wanted for stealing from SoHo luxury store 00:20

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a pair of suspects they say broke into a store in SoHo and made off with $225,000 in merchandise.

The burglary happened around 11 p.m. on Feb. 12 inside the store on West Broadway near Spring Street in Manhattan.

Police said the suspects broke in through a basement door and shattered multiple display cases to steal luxury handbags and watches.

The suspects were caught on video entering the subway and were last seen near Fresh Pond and 60th roads in Queens.

This incident took place a week before another group of brazen thieves held up a Gucci store at gunpoint in Manhattan, stealing $58,000 worth of luxury goods.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 11:19 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.