Building violations discovered in deadly Spring Valley house fire

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- There is an update on a deadly fire at a Rockland County home.

On Monday, CBS2 learned more about building violations involving the landlord.

Five people were killed in the fire in Spring Valley on Saturday morning, including two children.

Building officials say they found violations in a section of the multi-family home that did not burn down. As a precaution, they went to an adjacent property, which is owned by the same landlord, where they found similar violations.

"We have electrical violations. We have smoke detector violations. We have mold violations. We have multiple occupancy so the occupancy is not being used as it should be," said Edward Markunas, director of the Rockland County Office of Buildings and Codes.

CBS2 was told the landlord has 30 days to fix the issues.