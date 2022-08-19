Suspect in violent unprovoked attack in the Bronx released without bail

NEW YORK -- The suspect in a violent unprovoked attack in the Bronx was released without bail Thursday.

Charges against 55-year-old Bui Van Phu were downgraded from attempted murder to assault and harassment.

Surveillance video shows Phu hit Jesus Cortes in the back of the head, knocking him to the ground on East 188th Street in Fordham.

The Bronx District Attorney says Cortes has a fractured skull and is currently in a coma.

Phu has been on parole since 2015 for a felony sex crime.