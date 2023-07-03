Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin takes part in CPR training session at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will throw out the first pitch at Monday night's Yankees game.

Leading up to the game, Hamlin was joined by several Bombers for some training. But, it wasn't the type of on-the-field training you might expect.

Plenty of critical plays have taken place on the field at Yankee Stadium, but few compare to the life-saving skills learned there on Monday.

The CPR training session kicked off the Yankees' annual Hope Week, and featured players like Anthony Rizzo, staff with the Public Schools Athletic League, and, of course, Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest in January during a routine tackle on Monday Night Football.

His life was saved by first responders performing CPR and using a defibrillator.

Now, Hamlin is using his platform to inspire more people to get CPR training.

"It makes me feel like I'm doing my part, you know, making an impact, changing the world," Hamlin said.

Sarah Taffet had an experience similar to Hamlin's. She went into cardiac arrest during a softball game when she was a student at Fordham University.

She was revived with CPR and wants as many people as possible to get the training.

"You never know when you can save a life, so you might as well have this, like, tool up your sleeve to know," Taffet said.

Dr. Sachin Agarwal, with Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, led the CPR training session. He said it's about much more than just chest compressions.

"I think finding courage and sort of like your values to move forward and think about saving a life today. God has given you an opportunity to do something, the gift of life. So just dive in," Agarwal said.

The New York Yankees foundation donated $10,000 to the American Heart Association for Hope Week. More than that, they're hoping fans get involved by getting CPR certified and being ready to save a life.

This year marks the 14th edition of the Yankees' Hope Week.