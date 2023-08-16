Bruce Springsteen postpones Philadelphia concerts because of illness

PHILADELPHIA — Music fans hoping to be "Dancing in the Dark" on Wednesday night at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park will have to wait.

Bruce Springsteen postponed his Wednesday and Friday concerts with The E Street Band because of an illness, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer said on social media.

Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed.



— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) August 16, 2023

No details were given about the 73-year-old Springsteen's illness. The statement said they were working on rescheduling dates for the concerts.

"Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows," the tweet said.

Springsteen just kicked off the second leg of his U.S. tour with two performances in Chicago last week.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform on Aug. 9, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

A concert promoter told CBS News Philadelphia that Springsteen saw a doctor about an hour before he was supposed to arrive at the venue. Wednesday and Friday's scheduled shows were postponed on the doctor's orders, CBS Philadelphia reported.

While the lots around Citizens Bank Park were all closed off, a merchandise tent was set up and people were still buying things when CBS Philadelphia arrived.

Fans say they're understanding, but still disappointed.

"I tried getting here early to park and get some merch and head to South Philly for dinner and some of the parking attendants told me the show is postponed and I was a little bit stunned," Tom Lamaina of Voorhees, New Jersey, said.

"I'm not going to lie, this one hurts, it hurts," Sharon McGee said. "We've been down here since 9 a.m., it's been a long hot day and, I don't know, I was ready for it."

Rescheduled dates have yet to be announced.