CHICAGO (CBS) -- The legendary Bruce Springsteen brings his E-Street Band to Wrigley Field Wednesday night.

The boss kicks off the second leg of his U.S. tour with two shows at the Friendly Confines.

There will be another performance on Friday.

If you're looking for last-minute tickets, CBS 2 found prices online starting just under $80.