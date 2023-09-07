Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band postpone all September tour dates due to health concerns

Springsteen postpones tour dates while being treated for peptic ulcer disease

Springsteen postpones tour dates while being treated for peptic ulcer disease

NEW YORK -- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed all tour dates scheduled for September due to health concerns.

The band said this evening that Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and his doctors advised him to reschedule upcoming concerts.

In a statement, Springsteen said in part, "We're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows ... We've been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we're looking forward to more great times."

The postponed concerts include stops in Syracuse, Albany and Uncasville, Connecticut. Ticketholders will receive information regarding rescheduled dates.

Earlier this summer, Springsteen had to postpone two concerts in Philadelphia due to illness. They have been rescheduled for August 2024.