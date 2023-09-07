Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band postpone all September tour dates due to health concerns

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Springsteen postpones tour dates while being treated for peptic ulcer disease
Springsteen postpones tour dates while being treated for peptic ulcer disease 00:25

NEW YORK -- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed all tour dates scheduled for September due to health concerns.

The band said this evening that Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and his doctors advised him to reschedule upcoming concerts.

In a statement, Springsteen said in part, "We're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows ... We've been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we're looking forward to more great times."

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023,...

Posted by Bruce Springsteen on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

The postponed concerts include stops in Syracuse, Albany and Uncasville, Connecticut. Ticketholders will receive information regarding rescheduled dates.

Earlier this summer, Springsteen had to postpone two concerts in Philadelphia due to illness. They have been rescheduled for August 2024.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 6, 2023 / 10:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.